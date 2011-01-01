Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation

We're a non-profit that consists of active fire department personnel providing support to victims of fires & catastrophic events. The Burn Survivor Initiative raises funds to help more children attend seasonal burn camps, receive counseling and attend school reintegration programs. The Burn Foundation also collects toys for the disadvantaged children throughout the valley, and have provided at least one toy to thousands of children in need during the holidays.
Our Mission
Are you passionate about what we're doing? Let us know! We are always looking for volunteers to help us make our vision a reality. We'll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you. We're excited to have you join the team!
3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102 Suite B-111